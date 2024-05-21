Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $185,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,710 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1,032.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,258,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,431 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock valued at $312,577,246. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRT traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.32. 6,050,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,047,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 95.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

