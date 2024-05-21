Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,060 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,191,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,686,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.33. 775,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,454. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.05.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

