Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.3 %

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.98. The company had a trading volume of 962,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,407. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

