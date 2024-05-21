Diamant Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,376 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,269 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 695,907 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 675,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 498,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. 5,863,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,671,372. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.96, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

