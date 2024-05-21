Diamant Asset Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.4% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 189.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $19,849,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.24. 3,556,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,089. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $606.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

