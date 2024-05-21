Diamant Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 64,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $4,236,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,896 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,227 shares of company stock worth $87,112,388 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.43. 2,756,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.74. The company has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

