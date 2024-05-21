DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Raised by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for about 1.4% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. 1,053,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,369. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,277 shares of company stock worth $3,159,756 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOCU

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.