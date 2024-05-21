Edgar Lomax Co. VA Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

HON stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,606. The firm has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

