Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 1,995 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 12,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UPS traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,675. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

