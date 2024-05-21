Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 7,675 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 923,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,373,000 after buying an additional 86,179 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,559,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,509,000 after buying an additional 69,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.08. 2,557,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,285. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

