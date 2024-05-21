Edgar Lomax Co. VA Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,587,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,582,989. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

