Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.18. 1,578,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,459. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

