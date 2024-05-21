EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 2.4% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $128.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,575. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

