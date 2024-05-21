Ergo Price Reaches $1.27 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00001818 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $95.92 million and $733,343.58 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,025.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.45 or 0.00730372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00125443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00064226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.10 or 0.00197215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00097747 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,358,164 coins and its circulating supply is 75,358,866 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.