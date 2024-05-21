EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

BSVO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. 111,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,432. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

