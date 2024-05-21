EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $455.80. 23,103,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,909,910. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.98. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $329.56 and a fifty-two week high of $455.99.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.