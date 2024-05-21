EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in RB Global by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its stake in RB Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in RB Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in RB Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RB Global stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.52. 480,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,125. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.15. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

