EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.68 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,540,000 after purchasing an additional 628,663 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 10.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 67.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,508 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,241,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,629,000 after buying an additional 727,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.5 %

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.70. 3,877,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

