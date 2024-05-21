EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 312,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.10. 2,970,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.