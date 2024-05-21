EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.47. The stock had a trading volume of 209,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,471. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.58.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

