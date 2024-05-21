EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,675 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,675 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 362,353 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.