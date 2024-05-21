EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,102 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $845,324,000 after buying an additional 365,449 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,228,000 after acquiring an additional 334,645 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.50. 3,393,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,391. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $107.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

