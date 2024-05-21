EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 609 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $4.74 on Tuesday, hitting $159.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,472. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.24.

View Our Latest Report on JBHT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.