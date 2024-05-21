Evotec (ETR:EVT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €9.58 ($10.41) and last traded at €9.69 ($10.53). Approximately 796,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.76 ($10.61).

Evotec Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.16.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

