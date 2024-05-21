Financial Contrast: Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) vs. Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT)

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) and Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Conduit Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Conduit Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiseido has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduit Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Shiseido $6.94 billion 1.77 $155.11 million $0.39 78.72

This table compares Conduit Pharmaceuticals and Shiseido’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Conduit Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and Shiseido, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduit Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Shiseido 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Conduit Pharmaceuticals and Shiseido’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduit Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -20.19% Shiseido 2.26% 3.42% 1.70%

Summary

Shiseido beats Conduit Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in San Diego, California. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Limited is a subsidiary of Corvus Capital Limited.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

