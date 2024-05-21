First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. 48,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

