First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces $0.12 Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
FCAL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.26. 15,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,464. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $216.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.95 and a beta of 0.15.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.