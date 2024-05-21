First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Posted by on May 21st, 2024

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCALGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FCAL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.26. 15,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,464. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $216.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.95 and a beta of 0.15.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.