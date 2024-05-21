First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Declares Dividend of $0.17

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1676 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.72. 183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $44.98.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.