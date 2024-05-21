First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.03. 211,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,681. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55.

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

