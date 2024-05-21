First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2925 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,634. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.