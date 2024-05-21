First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. 734,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,351. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

