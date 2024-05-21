Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,608,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,376. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. Flex has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,323,554.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,253.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,253.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,451 shares of company stock worth $9,259,452. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its position in Flex by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 393,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $2,909,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Flex by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 146,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 201,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Flex by 9.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,291,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,836,000 after buying an additional 195,447 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

