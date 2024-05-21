Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71. 74,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 163,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of C$64.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

About Gatekeeper Systems

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

