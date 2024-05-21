GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €27.15 ($29.51) and last traded at €27.30 ($29.67). Approximately 18,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.80 ($30.22).

GFT Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13.

About GFT Technologies

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

