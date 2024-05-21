Global Ports (LON:GPH) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.67). 90,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 63,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.64).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Global Ports Stock Up 1.0 %
About Global Ports
Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.
