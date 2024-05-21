Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 3rd

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $8.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.
Global Ship Lease Trading Up 1.2 %
Global Ship Lease stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $953.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.
