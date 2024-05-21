Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 3rd

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $8.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 1.2 %

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $953.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 30.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

