Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,488,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,540,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,495,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,011,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,531,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,107. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $979.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

