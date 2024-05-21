Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Prologis by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,577,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Prologis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after acquiring an additional 92,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Prologis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after acquiring an additional 365,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.35.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $112.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,941,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average is $122.44. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

