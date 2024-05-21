Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.37

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 6123152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.93 million, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

