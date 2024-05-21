Head to Head Review: SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) vs. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY)

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) and PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SouthGobi Resources and PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthGobi Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthGobi Resources 1.51% -3.15% 2.09% PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of SouthGobi Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SouthGobi Resources and PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthGobi Resources $331.51 million 0.36 $910,000.00 $0.01 40.00 PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk N/A N/A N/A $0.20 45.47

SouthGobi Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk. SouthGobi Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia. The company was formerly known as SouthGobi Energy Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SouthGobi Resources Ltd. in May 2010. SouthGobi Resources Ltd. is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services. it is also involved in the agriculture, construction, and seaport service activities, as well as repair and installation of machines, power supply, water treatment, and forestry and industry related activities. In addition, the company provides coal handling and barging, sea transportation, terminal handling, farming, investment, power plant, port, water, and mud treatment services; electric power supply; transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity; water management support; metal processing; and coal trading services. It exports its products to China, Malaysia, India, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally. The company was formerly known as PT Adaro Energy and changed its name to PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk in February 2022. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

