Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 4,915 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $98,349.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99.

On Monday, April 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $31,437.68.

On Monday, April 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $34,916.85.

On Monday, April 1st, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $965,130.57.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. 21,699,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113,159. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,861.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,836,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $8,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 287,552 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

