Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 4,915 Shares

May 21st, 2024

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $98,349.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99.
  • On Monday, April 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $31,437.68.
  • On Monday, April 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $34,916.85.
  • On Monday, April 1st, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95.
  • On Wednesday, March 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $965,130.57.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. 21,699,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113,159. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,861.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,836,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $8,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 287,552 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

