Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Andrew R. Schiesl Sells 22,369 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE IR traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,827. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

