Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $368,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,560,150.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Julie Smolyansky sold 10,105 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $174,412.30.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Julie Smolyansky sold 2,559 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $49,516.65.

On Monday, March 25th, Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $172,300.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.23. 197,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,067. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $143,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LWAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

