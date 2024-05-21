Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO Sells 1,835 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) COO John David Parker sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $64,757.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,933.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
John David Parker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 14th, John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $318,976.28.
Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of MMI stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $33.97. 111,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,512. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
About Marcus & Millichap
Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.
