Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO Sells 1,835 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) COO John David Parker sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $64,757.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,933.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, March 14th, John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $318,976.28.

Shares of MMI stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $33.97. 111,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,512. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $85,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

