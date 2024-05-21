Insider Selling: Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Sells 24,842 Shares of Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Debonis sold 24,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $28,568.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,006.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Shares of PXLW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 506,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,811. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.82. Pixelworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

