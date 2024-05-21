Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells 11,406 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $68,547.20.

On Friday, March 15th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $491,696.92.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20.

RingCentral Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE RNG traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,693. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.28.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

