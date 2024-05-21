Insider Selling: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Sells 29,446 Shares of Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 29,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $729,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,684,870 shares in the company, valued at $140,757,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 44,527 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $1,081,560.83.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,388 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $467,638.56.

On Monday, May 13th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $161,529.12.

On Thursday, May 9th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $610,931.55.

On Thursday, April 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $147,939,140.64.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

USA Compression Partners stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.34. 234,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,099. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.30.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 512.20%.

USAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USA Compression Partners

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 280,491 shares during the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth $4,775,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $2,814,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.