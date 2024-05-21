Insider Selling: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Sells 44,527 Shares of Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 44,527 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $1,081,560.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,714,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,800,735.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 29,446 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $729,082.96.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,388 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $467,638.56.

On Monday, May 13th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $161,529.12.

On Thursday, May 9th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $244,184.82.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $610,931.55.

On Thursday, April 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $147,939,140.64.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

USA Compression Partners stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 234,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.30. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 512.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 914.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth $209,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USA Compression Partners

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

