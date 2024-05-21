Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $155,781.12 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Michele Murgel sold 4,860 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $195,712.20.
Shares of Intapp stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $50.46.
INTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
