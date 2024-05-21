Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $155,781.12 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Michele Murgel sold 4,860 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $195,712.20.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of Intapp stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Intapp by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Intapp by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,240 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Intapp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

