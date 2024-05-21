Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $155,781.12 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAGet Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 21st, Michele Murgel sold 4,860 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $195,712.20.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of Intapp stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Intapp by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Intapp by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,240 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Intapp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

