Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Stock Holdings Lessened by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,407.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DWAS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.79. 74,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $920.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

